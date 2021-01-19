Up to 3 inches of rain could fall Thursday into Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope you guys are having a great Tuesday! We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours, and a few light showers will be possible during this time frame. Small shower chances will continue into Wednesday morning, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures look to drop into the mid-40s by sunrise on Wednesday, and then look to climb into the upper-50s and low-60s in the afternoon.

A steady rain will begin to develop heading into our Thursday as a storm system stalls out over our area. The heaviest of the rain is set to arrive around sunrise Friday morning, and this could make for a messy morning commute on Friday. Rain will begin to taper off heading into Friday afternoon. When all said and done, rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches look possible across our area. Minor flash flooding could be possible depending on how long a heavy rain band can set-up over one spot. Right now, the rainfall should be spread out long enough where flash flooding should not be a concern, but I’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

Only a stray shower will be possible on Saturday, making it the best day for outdoor activities this weekend. High temperatures will be cool and in the mid-50s on Saturday. By Sunday, rain chances look to pick up yet again as another storm system approaches our area. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday, and the rain chances will further increase on Monday as a cold front is set to move through by then.

Temperatures will get quite warm to start next week, with highs climbing into the low-70s on Monday. This warmth could cause problems though with the cold front moving late on Monday. This may result in possible severe storms should the right conditions align properly. There will be plenty of wind shear with Monday’s storm system, but just how unstable the atmosphere gets will determine if we see severe storms or not. There is still too much uncertainty in the forecast to pinpoint an exact threat; if any, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast. The colder air behind the front will linger to our west on Tuesday, so Tuesday will be warm with highs in the 70s once again. No rain/storms to deal with on Tuesday at this time though!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.