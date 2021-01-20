$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lucky Mississippian is $1 million richer. The million dollar ticket was sold in Mississippi ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The Mississippi Lottery Commission did not reveal where the ticket was sold.

The money still needs to be claimed, so click here to check your numbers!

Wake up Wednesday! 🎉

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $1 million from last night’s Mega Millions drawing. 🤩

However, no jackpot winner was sold. That means the Mega Millions grand prize now stands at a whopping $970 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is $730 million.

It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

