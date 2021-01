COLLINS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported that a 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened Wednesday morning in Collins.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 7:30 a.m., 2.4 miles east of the southeast of Collins.

In Case You Missed It: A 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred this morning in Collins, MS.



No issues have been reported in that area to MEMA. pic.twitter.com/7pcm3LAwdH — msema (@MSEMA) January 20, 2021

No issues have been reported in that area to MEMA.

