COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,904 new confirmed cases on Wednesday

There are 2,724 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 1,904 new confirmed cases Wednesday.

There have been 340,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 88,768 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 5,211 confirmed deaths statewide. That’s an increase of 110 new deaths in 24 hours. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The state reports 39,504 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,724 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 221,961 presumed recoveries.

