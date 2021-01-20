Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,700 new cases reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,702 new cases, 64 new deaths and 217 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,702 new cases, 64 new deaths and 217 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 256,827 as of January 19.

So far, 5,638 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke14176211130
Kemper78420449
Lauderdale596518742593
Neshoba341315219656
Newton1950448614
Wayne2032326911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

