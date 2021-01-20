COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,700 new cases reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,702 new cases, 64 new deaths and 217 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 256,827 as of January 19.

So far, 5,638 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1417 62 111 30 Kemper 784 20 44 9 Lauderdale 5965 187 425 93 Neshoba 3413 152 196 56 Newton 1950 44 86 14 Wayne 2032 32 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

