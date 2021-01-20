First Philadelphia High School female student nominated to Naval Academy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Talease Griffin is a senior at Philadelphia High School, and she’s the first female in the history of the school to be nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

“When I first found out, I was in complete disbelief because I honestly, when I first started the application process, I didn’t think I would be selected. So, to find out that I not only got one, I got two, it was very shocking,” said Griffin.

Talease has received a nomination from Cindy Hyde-Smith and a nomination from Congressman Michael Guest.

She said she’s learned a lot about herself through the application process.

She’s had to overcome a lot in life and has learned about pushing herself physically and mentally.

“Already being in a small town and going to a small school such as this, it’s already tough having to have big dreams for yourself, and it’s already tough to stay motivated,” said Griffin. “So, to just have that extra negativity, I didn’t want to leave that. Whatever career choice I chose, to know that I have left such a mark makes me feel good.”

Philadelphia High School Principal Steve Eiland has known Talease since she first started school.

He’s watched her grow as a student but also as a person.

He says these nominations go beyond the halls of the school.

“We’ve had a few bumps in the road, but it’s these type students and this type of recognition that’s going to help our community and neighboring communities see that Philadelphia High school is still an institution of learning and excellence,” said Eiland.

Talease isn’t sure what exactly she wants to do within the Navy if she’s accepted into the academy.

She does, however, have a message to others and also her peers who walk the same hallways.

“It’s going to be tough, and you’re going to want to quit, but don’t quit. It’s okay to rest once where you take a moment to gather yourself and talk yourself through, but just keep going.”

Principal Eiland also has a message for Talease.

“The sky is the limit. Set greater marks. The world is opening for females throughout our country, and I believe one day we will see Talease in a great leadership role somewhere,” said Eiland.

