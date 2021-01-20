Locals chime in on Trump’s legacy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s President Joe Biden’s moment as the nation now pivots to life after Donald Trump. Biden takes office after an intense effort by Trump to upend the election results and violence at the Capitol.

Trump also leaves office after a tumultuous four years in office in a term that saw a number of great accomplishments but a nation very divided. We asked some of you to sum up Trump’s four years in office.

”When he first got in the office I was hoping he would do a good job,” said Thomas Chaney, a truck driver from Butler, Alabama. “As time went on, I think it was pretty much like a disaster.”

“You can listen to the accomplishments and I won’t list all the conservative radio I listen to,” said Mark Barnett of Greenville, South Carolina. “They have been spelling out the accomplishments and they’ve been fantastic. Biden has a tough act to follow.”

“There’s a lot of work that Trump could have done that Biden will now be trying to do.” said Jim Williams of Meridian, who voted for Trump four years ago but Biden in the last election. “Trump was his own worst enemy and it will effect his legacy as they say.”

Before departing Washington today and heading to Florida, Trump spoke to supporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he walked across a red carpet and boarded Air Force One for the last time.

