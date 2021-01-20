Advertisement

Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and...
Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid. Spanish public broadcaster TVE said the explosion took place in a building near a nursing home.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Madrid’s emergency services say rescue teams, firefighters and police are working in a central area of the Spanish capital following an explosion that witnesses described as “extremely loud.”

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid. Spanish public broadcaster TVE said the explosion took place in a building near a nursing home.

Leire Reparaz, who lives near the Puerto de Toledo, a local landmark, told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion.

“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Robert Lanne III
Man arrested after lengthy drug investigation
Steven Daniel Tutor, 42, of Ridgeland, was sentenced Jan. 14 to ten years in federal prison,...
Mississippi man sentenced to prison for attempted enticement of minor
Firefighters responded to a house fire.
Meridian home catches on fire
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination
Jennings will run for Meridian mayor this year.
Randle Jennings announces he’ll run for mayor of Meridian

Latest News

On Saturday, Michael Krystek and Sara Estela exchanged their wedding vows next to Sara’s...
Woman gets married at hospital so dying father could attend
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor;’ leaves note for Biden