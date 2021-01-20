Advertisement

MDOC: “Sanitizing prisons against COVID-19 worked”

Miss. Dept. of Corrections said it continues to employ several comprehensive and aggressive sanitizing measures in prisons to protect inmates and staff.(WRDW)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Department of Corrections said it has registered 1,383 COVID-positive inmates since the beginning of the pandemic, which it says is 32 times less than the nation’s most infected prison systems, California and federal prisons, each with 44,000 prisoners who have tested positive so far. MDOC says over 2,100 inmates in the nation have died from coronavirus. Twenty-one of those were in Mississippi.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain says the low number is due to the agency’s sanitization efforts.

“This is proof that we made the right decision in immediately buying, installing and using sanitization equipment in every area of our prisons as quickly as we could,” Cain said. “The temptation had been to wait on thousands of kits to test 17,000 inmates but testing and results would have taken weeks during which the virus could have spread like wildfire.  Therefore, we started sanitizing as if everyone had the virus.  In comparison to other states, our decision was correct to immediately take action with sanitization.”

MDOC said it continues to employ several comprehensive and aggressive sanitizing measures in Mississippi prisons, including:
Suspending visitation to prevent visitors from infecting inmates as per CDC and MSDH guidelines
Suspending prisoner movements barring exceptional circumstances
Disinfecting with Electrostatic Sanitizing Sprayers in all buildings, cellblocks, kitchens and dining areas
Installing hospital-type industrial ultraviolet sterilization lights
Operating portable UV sterilizers and hand wand UV sterilizers
Installing air purifiers
Operating walk-through sanitization stations that mist inmates and staff with a 75-percent alcohol solution as per CDC guidelines
Replacing uniforms, bedding, pillow cases, and mattresses as needed
Distributing 60,000 reusable masks in addition to 250,000 donated single-use paper masks
Enforcing masks
Enforcing hand sanitizing
Enforcing social distancing
Testing all Corrections officers, administration staffers, medical workers, maintenance crewpersons, canteen workers, and vendors for temperature and symptoms when they enter the prison
Exploring the reopening of standby prisons to allow for more social distancing

On January 12, 2021, the Marshall Project reported that Mississippi had risen to 10th safest prison system in the 50 states in terms of COVID-19 infections (plus the federal system).  In comparison to Mississippi’s 21 inmate COVID deaths, surrounding states Alabama reported 54; Tennessee, 35; Arkansas, 51; and Louisiana, 31.  In Mississippi, cause of death determinations are made by local coroners, independent of MDOC.

Click here to read the Marshall Project report.

