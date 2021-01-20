Meridian city leaders discuss Frank Cochran Center repair process

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders are discussing the latest plans for repairing the Frank Cochran Center.

The city doesn’t have in-house personnel that can determine what’s needed to repair the building. The city council voted to pay an architect $36,000 to complete this task. Once the process is done, the plan can be sent out for bids so the repair process can begin.

Council President Kim Houston said the Frank Cochran Center is an important venue in the city and many anticipate it to re-open.

“The Frank Cochran Center was an asset to our community, especially on that side of town and we want to do whatever is necessary to get that work done,” said Houston.

The building caught on fire a little over a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.