Meridian residents tune in to inauguration events

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Inauguration ceremonies are usually attended by thousands, but of course that couldn’t happen this time because of the pandemic. However, people across the country watched the historical event from their televisions.

Magnolia Middle School teacher, Michelle Pennington, said it was necessary for her to stream Wednesday’s events for her students.

“It’s very important for them to see history being made and that’s exactly what that was today,” said Pennington. “We have new leaders coming into office and we just want them to become the best leader that they can as well.”

Exclusive Cuts Barber Shop owner, Dermaine Johnson, has several television monitors in his shop and all of them were tuned to the inauguration.

“To be able to watch leadership is important and the leaders of our country is important, so we like to stay abreast to politics and everything,” said Johnson. “The barbershop, we talk about it all.”

Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony was filled with many firsts, including the swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation’s first woman VP and the first person of color to hold the position.

Owner of the Rib Shack, Ronnie Shack, said the historical nature of the events are inspiring.

“I really would love to have my mom to see a black vice president of the United States. This is for all the kids; they can be anything they want to be,” said Shack. “All they have to do is put their mind to it.”

From the barbershop to local classrooms, eyes were glued to the television for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

