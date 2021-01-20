Meridian Sports-plex plan to go before state legislators

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders continue to discuss the possibility of having a sports-plex in town.

State legislators must approve the plan for this type of facility. If they do, the city will then let residents decide if they want one. Residents would be able to vote for or against the facility in a future election.

Mayor Percy Bland said the process is off to a good start.

“We’ve never taken this step, but we took the first step today to actually pass a resolution to put a referendum out there to vote,” said Bland. “Which means the citizens here would have to vote 60% for a sports-plex here for it to happen.”

The city’s tourism department is currently conducting a feasibility study for the sports-plex to decide if the city needs one, and what would be offered there.

