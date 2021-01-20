Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian holds school contest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian is asking students to submit their big dreams in a school contest called ‘Dream BIG Sky’s the Limit’.

It’s sponsored by East Central Mississippi Retired Educators Association and Alan and Marilyn Brown. The contest closes Feb. 10, 2021.

Students in pre-kindergarten to sixth grade in the following Mississippi and Alabama counties are encouraged to participate in this contest: • Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba, Newton, Jasper, Clarke, Choctaw, Sumter Ten winners will be selected and awarded a prize package consisting of an MCM-Meridian t-shirt, bag and a golden ticket admitting free entry to one adult and one child.

“When MCM-Meridian opens this Spring, we will be a place for play, learning, creativity, and curiosity,” said Clair Huff, assistant director of education and programs. “From the very beginning, our community has supported the MCM-Meridian dream that will inspire and educate children, families, and educators. And with this contest, we hope to hear the dreams and goals of children in our community so that we can guide them to achieve those dreams for a bright future. With hard work and cooperation, dreams really do come true, and MCM-Meridian is a shining example of that.”

Entry forms and guidelines are available for download and printing here.

Entry forms must be at MCM-Meridian offices by Feb. 10, 2021. Submit entry forms via email to meridian@mcm.ms or mail to: Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian

P.O. Box 1007

Meridian, MS 39302

Questions about the contest may be emailed to clair@mcm.ms.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.