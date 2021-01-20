Mississippi Lottery transfers $9.8 million to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the transfer of $9,828,078.61 to the state treasury from its December proceeds. That brings the total net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2021 to $51,453,200.15. The MLC year-to-date number includes a financial adjustment of $76,400 from Fiscal Year 2020.

And Mega Millions® has an estimated $865 million jackpot for the drawing Tuesday, Jan. 19. Additionally, Powerball® has an estimated $730 million jackpot for the drawing Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“These high, rolling jackpots have generated a lot of excitement with our players,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “This is the first time players purchasing tickets in Mississippi have experienced jackpots at such levels since we started selling Mega Millions and Powerball last year.”

Despite the jackpots continuing their rolls, Mississippi lottery retailers have sold several winning tickets for lower tiered prizes in both Mega Millions and Powerball since November. Some of these prizes have not yet been claimed. Check your numbers! Mega Millions:

· $30,000—UNCLAIMED! Sold at Coastal Chevron on Ocean Springs Rd., Ocean Springs.



· $30,000—Claimed. Sold at Sprint Mart on Hwy. 69 S., Columbus.



· $20,000—UNCLAIMED! Sold at Star Brandon on Hwy. 49, Florence.



· $10,000—UNCLAIMED! Sold at IP Casino Hotel & Spa on Bayview Ave., Biloxi.



· $10,000—Claimed. Sold at Clark Oil on Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis.



· $10,000—Claimed. Sold at Fast Mart on Oak Grove Rd., Hattiesburg.



· $10,000—Claimed. Sold at Keith’s Super Store on Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis. Powerball:

· $50,000—UNCLAIMED. Sold at Sprint Mart on County Road 1460, Tupelo.



· $50,000—UNCLAIMED. Sold at 72 Express on Hwy. 72, Burnsville.



· $50,000—Claimed. Sold at Sids Market on Hwy. 51, Southaven.



· $50,000—Claimed. Sold at Zippin on West Main St., Ackerman.



· $50,000—Claimed. Sold at Kangaroo Crossing on Veterans Memorial Dr., Kosciusko.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.