Graveside Masonic Services for Mr. James Byron Hitt will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Hamrick Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hitt, age 81, of Meridian, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at his residence.

Survivors include his daughter, Brandy Chatham (David); son, Christopher Hitt (Sari); daughter, Stephanie Valentino; grandson, Parker James Chatham; sisters, Imelda Carol Morgan, Joanna Spruiell (John), Jackie Jeffcoats (James), Brenda Vincent; brothers, Revis Hitt (Elaine), Perry Hitt (Martha “Pete”); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thara Hodgins and Joe “Nub” Hitt; grandparents, Haney and Onie Anderson and John and Winnie Hitt; brother-in-law, Edgar N. Morgan, Morris Wayne Vincent Sr; and niece, Vanessa Ann Morgan Sowell.

