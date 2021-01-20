Advertisement

Mr. Johnny Trotter, Sr.

By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Trotter, Sr. will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Trotter, 72, of Chester, VA, who died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his residence. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel, Meridian.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

