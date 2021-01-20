Advertisement

Mr. Lister Florence

Lister Florence
By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mr. Lister Florence will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Florence, 73, of DeSoto, who died Friday, January 15, 2021 at his residence. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

