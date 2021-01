Graveside services for Ms. Imogene Landrum will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery, Kewanee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Landrum, 50, of Toomsuba, who died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Hill Hospital of Sumter Co, Alabama. --

