Petal High forfeits Friday’s girls basketball game against Meridian High
COVID-19 issue with Petal team to blame
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -COVID-19 claims another high school sports match-up.
Friday’s high school girls basketball game between the Petal Panthers and the Meridian Wildcats won’t happen. Meridian High Coach Deneshia Faulkner tells Newscenter 11 Petal forfeited the game because of a “COVID-19 issue” with the Petal team.
The battle of the “Lady Cats” will not be rescheduled.
The Lady Cats are 10-1 and are ranked #29 in the nation.
