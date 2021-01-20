Petal High forfeits Friday’s girls basketball game against Meridian High

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -COVID-19 claims another high school sports match-up.

Friday’s high school girls basketball game between the Petal Panthers and the Meridian Wildcats won’t happen. Meridian High Coach Deneshia Faulkner tells Newscenter 11 Petal forfeited the game because of a “COVID-19 issue” with the Petal team.

The battle of the “Lady Cats” will not be rescheduled.

The Lady Cats are 10-1 and are ranked #29 in the nation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.