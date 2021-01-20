Philadelphia alderwoman, police host community meeting

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia alderwoman, Cassie Henson, is asking the community to ‘come together’ to stop gun violence.

After back-to-back shootings in the city, Henson is partnering up with the Philadelphia Police Department to host an event Thursday at 6 p.m. at the West Side Park Community Center.

Henson encourages people to help bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement and met and talk about solutions. CDC guidelines will be followed at the meeting.

