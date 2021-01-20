President Biden’s first 100 days in office

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Joe Biden is officially the 46th President of the United States. The question is now, what can we expect in his first 100 days in office?

Joe Biden has made it clear that he is going to quickly work on a more cautious national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Political science professor at Mississippi University for Women, Dr. Brian Anderson thinks President Biden will more strongly than ever encourage the public to follow health guidelines as a top priority.

“Unfortunately, he has the public health numbers on his side. The number of infections and deaths per day, just seem to be climbing. This is turning into a brutal winter for this. I think we will be able to use those statistics to say, ‘What we had before is what got us here,’” Anderson said.

Social Science instructor at Meridian Community College, Derek Mosley thinks Biden is making the right decision in getting the virus under control first. “I think we are going to see maybe some direction on distant and masks. I don’t know if we are going to see a total lockdown or anything like that,” Mosley said.

As the new commander and chief, Biden tweeted shortly after the inauguration, “There is no time to waste.” He plans to start working in the Oval Office as soon as possible.

Source: Twitter (WTOK)

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bailout package. Biden says the package will increase unemployment benefits and create another round of stimulus checks.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.