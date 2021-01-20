Rainfall intensity trending down for Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope you all are having a great Wednesday! We’re going to see mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of a few showers moving in after about 9 o’clock tonight. Temperatures look to drop into the upper-40s around midnight and then warm into the low-50s by daybreak. Our Thursday will feature numerous showers all-day and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder in the late-afternoon/early-evening. Severe thunderstorms are not expected.

The rain will continue and pick up in its intensity heading into late-Thursday night/early-Friday morning. Just this morning we were talking about possibly seeing 1-3 inches of rainfall across the area through Friday. Today’s forecast model runs are showing a trend south of where the heaviest rain will set up. Now it looks like those 3 inch values will stay down towards the Highway-98 corridor. For us here locally, the most rain we look to see will top out around 2 inches. The further south you go across the area, the better chance you will have to see up to that 2 inch mark of rainfall through Friday!

Rain will begin to taper off Friday afternoon and evening, and we then we look to have a dry Saturday. Saturday will be cool with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-50s. Our next rainmaker is set to bring scattered showers on Sunday and then a cold front on Monday. This cold frontal passage could bring along a small severe weather threat, but right now it is too early to tell if the conditions for severe storms will align properly. Stay tuned to the forecast.

It will be warm on Monday, with highs climbing into the low-70s. We’ll dry things out for Tuesday as high temperatures drop into the mid-60s. More showers are set to return by Wednesday as high temperatures drop further. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will only be in the upper-50s after beginning the day in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.