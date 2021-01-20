Security threat, pandemic affecting inauguration attendance in Alabama delegation

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A heightened security risk in Washington, D.C. and a deadly pandemic forced the festivities on Inauguration Day to change. The changes had an impact on attendance for the Alabama delegation.

“No security, no threat of violence should damper the historic nature of a Joe Biden, Kamala Harris inauguration,” said Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL).

Sewell says the cloud hanging over the day could not diminish the history of the moment. The Alabama Democrat was in attendance, but without a guest this year. She says she and other attendees were making the most of this historic day regardless of the circumstances.

“It’s important that America...that this peaceful transfer of power occur. And it’s sad that we have to have this much security,” said Sewell.

Sewell’s colleague Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) objected to the certification of electoral college votes. Moore maintains the election was stolen; a claim dismissed at nearly every level of the U.S. justice system. Moore is not attending inauguration, but he says it is not because he does not recognize Joe Biden as the lawful president of the United States.

“It just does not make sense for me to show up if I’m one more person they got to protect it’s going to make their job harder, “said Moore.

After rioters inspired to overturn lawful election results infiltrated the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, Moore says the heightened security risk at the Capitol pushed law enforcement to their limits. Despite his claims of election fraud, Moore says he will accept Biden as president.

“We got to pray for our nation and pray for our leaders, and I’ll be praying for Joe Biden. I’m not just saying that, I’ll be praying for the leaders of this country,” said Moore.

Now the work has begun for President Joe Biden in the middle of deadly division and a deadly pandemic. At the top of the president’s to-do list is getting his cabinet nominees confirmed on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.