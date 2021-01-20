Advertisement

Teacher pay raise bill moves forward to Mississippi Senate

The proposed amount in Senate Bill 2001 is a $1,000 raise for Mississippi teachers and teacher assistants.(WBKO)
By Ashley Garner
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that will give Mississippi teachers more money is one step closer to becoming law.

The teacher pay raise bill passed through the Mississippi Senate Appropriations Committee and now moves to the full Senate for review and debate.

The proposed amount in Senate Bill 2001 is a $1,000 raise for teachers and teacher assistants. But those in their first three years in the classroom would get a slightly bigger bump of $1,110. That’s in an attempt to get the starting pay raised to $37,000.

The bill did not go into law in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many educators said pay is an issue that they’ve been raising for years, and they’re hoping the bill will make it through the full legislative process this session.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

