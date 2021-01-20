Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Middle School Boys Basketball

West Lauderdale Middle School boys basketball team
West Lauderdale Middle School boys basketball team(Tonia Baylor)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Middle School boys basketball has been chosen as this week’s ‘Total Pain Care Team of the Week’ for finishing its season with an undefeated record.

Congratulations to the West Lauderdale Middle School boys team on a successful season and awesome accomplishment! Future superstars in the making!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall shooting suspects.
MPD releases color photos of mall shooting suspects
Gov. Reeves addresses the media
Reeves: 95% of nursing home residents to have access to vaccine by end of the month
William Robert Lanne III
Man arrested after lengthy drug investigation
Source: WTOK-TV
East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate dies
Steven Daniel Tutor, 42, of Ridgeland, was sentenced Jan. 14 to ten years in federal prison,...
Mississippi man sentenced to prison for attempted enticement of minor

Latest News

Union senior Henry Thornton signed to play baseball at East Central Community College next year
Union’s Henry Thornton signs with East Central Community College
Lamar Raiders host East Rankin Academy Tuesday night
Henry Thornton signs with ECCC
The annual baseball matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is canceled for the second...
Governor’s Cup game canceled for 2021