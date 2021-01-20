Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Middle School Boys Basketball
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Middle School boys basketball has been chosen as this week’s ‘Total Pain Care Team of the Week’ for finishing its season with an undefeated record.
Congratulations to the West Lauderdale Middle School boys team on a successful season and awesome accomplishment! Future superstars in the making!
