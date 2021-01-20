Graveside services for Truman Mitchum, 82, of Needham will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at New Lusk Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Chad Adams officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mr. Mitchum passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at his home in Needham. He was born April 19, 1938, in Needham to Dan and Emma Mitchum.

He enjoyed deer hunting and his hunting dogs.

He was survived by his wife of 58 years, Annette Mitchum of Needham; children, Brenda Skinner (A.J.) of Needham; Anita Holyfield (Stacy) of Aquilla; and Matthew Todd (Melia) of Ararat; grandchildren, Rachelle Cooley (Cody), Reiana Parnell (Taylor), and Trey Holyfield; great grandchildren, Liam Parnell and Magnolia Cooley; and special nephew, Jerry Abston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Mitchum and Emma Jane Sturdivant Mitchum; son, Rex Patrick Mitchum; and two brothers and three sisters.

