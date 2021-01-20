Two inmates from Neshoba, Hinds counties die at hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility have died at Merit Health Central.

James Ned Carter, 48, died Monday night. He had been sentenced July 11, 2008, as an habitual offender to 60 years for sale of a controlled substance in Neshoba County.

John Lee Lewis, 54, died early Sunday morning. He was sentenced July 14, 2004, to serve three 25-year sentences concurrently after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Hinds County.

In each case, the cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.

