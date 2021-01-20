Union’s Henry Thornton signs with East Central Community College

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) -Henry Thornton was disappointed when his junior season of baseball was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, the lefty pitcher will get to make up for lost time as he continues his baseball career at the college level.

On Tuesday, Thornton signed to play baseball next year at East Central Community College (ECCC). The senior had also garnered interest from Pearl River Community College but ultimately chose to sign with the program who showed enough interest to offer him.

Beyond the baseball field, Thorton saw a lot of positive reasons why attending ECCC would be a good decision.

“It’s a smaller school, it’s close to home and it has a lot of opportunities for degrees and everything,” Thornton said. “I just think it’s going to be a really good place to go. I’m looking forward to it.”

Union baseball coach Joey Ward, who is in his second season with the team, didn’t get to see Thornton play much last year with the season being cut short. He said Thorton’s pitching and overall play has improved a lot and believes it has a lot to do with his desire to always be improving.

“Henry is a kid that’s a sponge. He wants to learn, he wants to improve. He pays attention to detail which is something all good players do,” Ward said. “I think he’s got a really high ceiling. If he works hard and continues to develop not only will he be able to pay for his education but help the ball team at the next level.”

