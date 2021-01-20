Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, a private graveside service for Virginia Shirley Brown, 80, of Causeyville will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, January 23, 2021, with Dr. Richard Wallace officiating. Friends, church, and community members are invited to drop-in to pay their respects and say goodbye to Virginia between 2 PM – 6 PM on Friday, January 22, at Hebron Baptist Church sanctuary, 4795 Vimville Causeyville Road, Meridian, Mississippi.

Ms. Brown passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born January 26, 1940, in Cyril, Alabama.

Survivors include her children, Shirley Domke (Bradley) of San Antonio, TX; Donna Hill (Andy) of Little Rock, AR; John Russell Brown (Nansi) of Stuttgart, AR; grandchildren, Timothy Brown (Theresa) and Sarah Brown; brothers, David Shirley of Cuba; Irvin Shirley (Ann) of Harrisburg, NC; sisters, Sarah Irene “Tiny” Shirley of Causeyville, MS; Mary Jane Lovelady (Bill) of Montgomery; cousin, Raymond Shirley of Causeyville, MS - ( Virginia was his Guardian/Mother)

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frankie G. and Sarah Margaret Tims Shirley; son, James Brown; and brother, Paul Tims Shirley.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hebron Baptist Church at 4795 Vimville Causeyville Rd., Meridian, MS 39301 or Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 377 Co. Rd. 464, Meridian, MS 39301.

Arrangements at Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.