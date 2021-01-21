Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2021

Daily Docket 5(wtok)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
SPENCER J IVY1983920 42ND AVE MERIDIAN MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE;
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT;
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
JEFFREY DYKES196313 EMERALD LN NEW WAVERLY, TXSHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING;
SIMPLE ASSAULT
BRIAN ROBINSON1991HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
NAKISHA O WEBB19802421 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
OTIS WATKINS1990HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
MARZELL PAYNE19971403 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE;
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MELVIN S GRAHAM19843018 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL;
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING

THERE WERE NO FELONY ARREST TO REPORT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:37 AM on January 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Paulding Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:10 AM on January 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

