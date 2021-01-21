City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2021
ARREST REPORT
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|SPENCER J IVY
|1983
|920 42ND AVE MERIDIAN MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE;
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT;
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|JEFFREY DYKES
|1963
|13 EMERALD LN NEW WAVERLY, TX
|SHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING;
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|BRIAN ROBINSON
|1991
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|NAKISHA O WEBB
|1980
|2421 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|OTIS WATKINS
|1990
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|MARZELL PAYNE
|1997
|1403 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE;
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MELVIN S GRAHAM
|1984
|3018 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL;
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
THERE WERE NO FELONY ARREST TO REPORT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:37 AM on January 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Paulding Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:10 AM on January 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.
