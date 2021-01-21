City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2021



The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:37 AM on January 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Paulding Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 10:10 AM on January 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.