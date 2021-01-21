City of Meridian Arrest Report January 21, 2021
ARREST REPORT
|NAME
|YEAYEAR OF BIRTH
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|EDDIE J DAVIS
|1989
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|TANESHA M HOUSTON
|1999
|209 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JUSTIN D DIAL
|1978
|9425 COLLINS DR COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DUI OTHER;
DISORDERLY CONDUCT;
RESISTING ARREST
|CURTIS A HORTON JR
|1992
|4315 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; RESISTING ARREST
|ANASTASIA R NICHOLAS
|1998
|2521 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESION OF MARIJUANA
|KEVIN WALKER
|1986
|2156 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|CANDICE WESTERFIELD
|1981
|4324 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THERE WERE NO FELONY ARREST TO REPORT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
