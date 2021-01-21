Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 21, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEYEAYEAR OF BIRTH ADDRESSCHARGE
EDDIE J DAVIS1989HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TANESHA M HOUSTON1999209 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JUSTIN D DIAL19789425 COLLINS DR COLLINSVILLE, MSDUI OTHER;
DISORDERLY CONDUCT;
RESISTING ARREST
CURTIS A HORTON JR19924315 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; RESISTING ARREST
ANASTASIA R NICHOLAS19982521 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESION OF MARIJUANA
KEVIN WALKER19862156 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC INTOXICATION
CANDICE WESTERFIELD19814324 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

THERE WERE NO FELONY ARREST TO REPORT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Collins, Miss.
Meridian police confiscate numerous pills after drug investigation
Man arrested after lengthy drug investigation
3400 block of Davis St.
Police investigate weekend shooting death in Meridian
The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday’s drawing are: 10-19-26-28-50 with a Mega Ball...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
Meridian girls basketball
Petal High forfeits Friday’s girls basketball game against Meridian High

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 21, 2021
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2021
3400 block of Davis St.
Police investigate weekend shooting death in Meridian
Daily Docket 6
Kemper County Arrest Report January 20, 2021