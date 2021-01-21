COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,290 new cases reported Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,290 new cases, 30 new deaths and 221 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 259,117 as of January 20.
So far, 5,668 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.
Click here for county-by-county totals.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|1435
|62
|111
|30
|Kemper
|791
|20
|44
|9
|Lauderdale
|6034
|189
|426
|94
|Neshoba
|3433
|152
|196
|56
|Newton
|1957
|45
|86
|15
|Wayne
|2064
|32
|69
|11
Click here for school numbers as of Jan. 15.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
