COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,290 new cases reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,290 new cases, 30 new deaths and 221 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(Associated Press)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,290 new cases, 30 new deaths and 221 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 259,117 as of January 20.

So far, 5,668 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke14356211130
Kemper79120449
Lauderdale603418942694
Neshoba343315219656
Newton1957458615
Wayne2064326911

Click here for school numbers as of Jan. 15.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

