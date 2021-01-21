COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,290 new cases reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,290 new cases, 30 new deaths and 221 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 259,117 as of January 20.

So far, 5,668 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1435 62 111 30 Kemper 791 20 44 9 Lauderdale 6034 189 426 94 Neshoba 3433 152 196 56 Newton 1957 45 86 15 Wayne 2064 32 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

