EMCC announces adjusted attendance policy for basketball

SCOOBA, Miss. (EMCC Athletics) — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting virus protocols, East Mississippi Community College has announced adjustments to the school’s attendance policy for the upcoming home basketball season.

With a limit of 10 percent capacity allowed within EMCC’s Keyes T. Currie Coliseum, as mandated by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order, home attendance will be limited to 100 spectators to begin the 2021 basketball season.

Available seating for EMCC’s home men’s and women’s basketball games will first be offered to the families of participating players and coaches. Any remaining seating will then be made available to EMCC faculty, staff and students on a first-come-first-serve basis via a sign-up list the day prior to home game dates. Interested faculty, staff and students with a valid EMCC ID may sign up at the housing department located in the R.F. Young Student Union on the Scooba campus.

Beginning with Thursday’s (Jan. 21) home men’s game versus Northwest Mississippi as well as next Thursday’s (Jan. 28) home women’s opener against Itawamba, no general admission seating will be available as EMCC’s 2021 home basketball season tips off. If necessary throughout the season, further adjustments to the school’s basketball attendance policy will be announced via EMCC’s social media accounts. All EMCC home men’s and women’s basketball games are scheduled to be live-streamed on www.EMCCAthletics.com/live.

Along with being required to wear face masks/coverings while also practicing social distancing during home basketball games this season, EMCC spectators will be asked to sit in the bleachers located across the court from the team benches. No loitering or standing will be allowed around the basketball floor of Currie Coliseum. In addition, the concession stand and restrooms will remain available to the public during home games, though social distancing guidelines will remain in place.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.