Golden Moon cuts ribbon for new restaurant

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday for Mama 'n' Em at the Pearl River Resort.
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday for Mama 'n' Em at the Pearl River Resort.(Todd Adams/Pearl River Resort)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Golden Moon Casino at the Pearl River Resort has a new restaurant for patrons to enjoy.

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday for Mama ‘n‘ Em Southern Table & Bar. It’s the newest addition to the resort.

The diverse menu ranges from Gulf-style seafood to burgers and fries. The look of the restaurant even has a southern feel, with paper table coverings and wooden barrels.

Choctaw Chief Cyrus Ben says the past year has been a challenge for everyone.

“What a refreshing moment that we can have and celebrate today to open up one of our venues and be able to celebrate together,” Ben said at the grand opening.

You can dine-in or carry-out. Mama ‘n‘ Em also has socially distant seating available.

