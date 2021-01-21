Advertisement

MCCSA hosts annual MLK Donation Day

Davidson Center for Homelessness
Davidson Center for Homelessness(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Multi-County Community Service Agency in Meridian will host its annual service day Friday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MCCSA partners with the East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Non-Profits and the United Way of East Mississippi for the donation drive for the Frances W. Davidson Memorial Homeless Shelter.

Some of the items needed at the shelter include toiletries, laundry detergent and bleach, plastic kitchen utensils as well as bed sheets and comforters.

”Frances W. Davidson, who was actually the mother of Marty Davidson, has given him this vision to help those who are less fortunate,” said Ronald Collier, executive director of MCCSA. “The Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service is just an extension of what the Davidson family and the city of Meridian has done to help the homeless community.”

Donations will be accepted Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at MCCSA, located at 2900 St. Paul Street in Meridian.

