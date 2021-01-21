Mississippi, Alabama rank low in COVID study

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An independent study lists Mississippi and Alabama among the least safe states when it comes to COVID-19. The study is based on virus transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Mississippi is among the 5 states ranked for highest transmission rates. WalletHub said Alabama has the highest death rate and the lowest vaccination rate. Alabama is placed at 50, just one spot from the bottom.

Mississippi is ranked at number 49.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett and State Representative Charles Young, Jr. weighed in on the study.

“It’s extremely depressing to see that Mississippi has such a low rating and I would hate to think that the information is accurate or that we are actually that low in the ratings,” said Young.

Barrett said the study is an eye-opener for residents.

“I don’t know if there is a particular reason. It would have to be a lot more studying going into it of what may lead to come up with that many of our residents getting the virus,” said Barrett.

The least safe state according to the study is Arizona.

