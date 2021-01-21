Mother of four missing

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A local family is begging for the public’s help in finding their loved one. After almost a month, Heather McCool, 30, is still missing.

“I am angry. I am hurt. It’s just—I don’t know exactly how to describe it. It’s just a feeling I don’t wish on anybody,” McCool’s mother, Jennie Sullivan said.

Sullivan says she hasn’t seen or spoken to her daughter since the beginning of December. Close friends of McCool reported her missing two days before Christmas in Winston county.

“She’s my first born.” Sullivan said, “She’s has four little kids and they need her.”

Since her daughter was reported missing, Sullivan says she has taken in her two smallest children. Sullivan says they always ask, ‘Where is mommy?’

“The two oldest ones know the situation. We’ve not told to the two youngest one’s yet. We’ve been hoping for some good news, but we have not gotten any yet.” Sullivan said, “So, we’re going to have to tell them something.”

Sullivan says she very much believes foul play is involved in this situation.

Winston County Sheriff, Jason Pugh says the investigation is still ongoing. Pugh says he is praying for Heather’s safe return. However, he is extremely concerned that might not be the case.

“We are becoming more worried by the day because we have not been able to see her or talk to her.” Pugh said, “She has not made any contact with her family. We are extremely concerned. We are looking at this as a criminal investigation, also at this time.”

The Sullivan family and the Winston County Sheriff’s office are asking the public to step up. “Just don’t be scared to speak up. Please.” Sullivan said, “I am begging the public.”

The Sullivan family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can lead them to Heather McCool.

She is 5′ 5″ tall and 140 pounds.

If you know any information you are asked to contact the Winston County Sheriff’s office at 662-773-5881 or call anonymously at 662-773-9999.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.