Advertisement

MSU, Ole Miss to compete in SEC-Big 12 baseball tournament at Globe Life Field

The 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown will feature games between six Big 12 and SEC teams
The 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown will feature games between six Big 12 and SEC teams(Texas Rangers)
By Ellie French
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WTOK) - Mississippi State and Ole Miss baseball will kick off the 2021 season in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Rangers announced Thursday they will host an SEC-Big 12 showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas that will take place Feb. 19-21.

The tournament, which is being called the College Baseball Showdown, will feature three SEC teams in Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas and three Big 12 schools in TCU, Texas and Texas Tech. All six teams are ranked in the Top 10 of D1Baseball’s preseason rankings.

Mississippi State will open up the tournament facing Texas on Feb. 19 followed by TCU on Feb. 20 and Texas Tech on Feb. 21. All games will be played at 11 am.

Ole Miss will face TCU on Feb. 19 followed by Texas Tech on Feb. 20 and Texas on Feb. 21. All games will be played at 3 pm.

Tickets for the showdown can be purchased here and will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 21 at 1 pm CT.

A single-day ticket will be good for all three games on that day while a weekend pass will be good for all nine games in the three-day tournament. Single day tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth 13 and under. Weekend passes are $50 for adults and $30 for youth 13 and under.

In an effort to promote social distancing, every other row and select seats will be blocked.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Collins, Miss.
Meridian police confiscate numerous pills after drug investigation
Man arrested after lengthy drug investigation
3400 block of Davis St.
Police investigate weekend shooting death in Meridian
The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday’s drawing are: 10-19-26-28-50 with a Mega Ball...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
Meridian girls basketball
Petal High forfeits Friday’s girls basketball game against Meridian High

Latest News

EMCC's Keyes T. Currie Coliseum
EMCC announces adjusted attendance policy for basketball
Meridian matchup with Petal is cancelled
Meridian girls basketball
Petal High forfeits Friday’s girls basketball game against Meridian High
Ole Miss posts impressive victory over MSU in Starkville