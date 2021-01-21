MSU, Ole Miss to compete in SEC-Big 12 baseball tournament at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WTOK) - Mississippi State and Ole Miss baseball will kick off the 2021 season in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Rangers announced Thursday they will host an SEC-Big 12 showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas that will take place Feb. 19-21.

The tournament, which is being called the College Baseball Showdown, will feature three SEC teams in Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas and three Big 12 schools in TCU, Texas and Texas Tech. All six teams are ranked in the Top 10 of D1Baseball’s preseason rankings.

Mississippi State will open up the tournament facing Texas on Feb. 19 followed by TCU on Feb. 20 and Texas Tech on Feb. 21. All games will be played at 11 am.

Ole Miss will face TCU on Feb. 19 followed by Texas Tech on Feb. 20 and Texas on Feb. 21. All games will be played at 3 pm.

Tickets for the showdown can be purchased here and will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 21 at 1 pm CT.

A single-day ticket will be good for all three games on that day while a weekend pass will be good for all nine games in the three-day tournament. Single day tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth 13 and under. Weekend passes are $50 for adults and $30 for youth 13 and under.

In an effort to promote social distancing, every other row and select seats will be blocked.

