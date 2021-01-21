Advertisement

Petal forfeits Friday’s matchup against Meridian boys basketball

Meridian boys basketball huddles together before the final period of its second round playoff...
Meridian boys basketball huddles together before the final period of its second round playoff matchup against Gulfport. The Wildcats would go on to lose 68-54.(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One day after the Petal High School girls basketball team was forced to postpone their Friday matchup against the Lady Cats due to COVID-19 issues, Petal’s boys team has been forced to do the same.

Meridian High School athletic director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell told Newscenter 11 Petal’s boys team had to forfeit Friday’s contest against Meridian due to only having five eligible players.

The Wildcats faced the Panthers on Jan. 5, beating them 58-48.

Meridian boys are currently 5-5 on the season. The Wildcats next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 pm when they host Oak Grove.

