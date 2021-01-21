Petal forfeits Friday’s matchup against Meridian boys basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One day after the Petal High School girls basketball team was forced to postpone their Friday matchup against the Lady Cats due to COVID-19 issues, Petal’s boys team has been forced to do the same.

Meridian High School athletic director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell told Newscenter 11 Petal’s boys team had to forfeit Friday’s contest against Meridian due to only having five eligible players.

The Wildcats faced the Panthers on Jan. 5, beating them 58-48.

Meridian boys are currently 5-5 on the season. The Wildcats next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 pm when they host Oak Grove.

