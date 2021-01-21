Police investigate weekend shooting death in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating the shooting death of William Earl Brookins, 60. They say he was shot and killed sometime between Friday evening and early Sunday morning.

“Last time he was heard from, based off one witness, was Friday around 11:30 p.m. That was the last time someone spoke to him,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Investigators say it was early Sunday when they were called to Brookins’ home on Davis Street. Family and friends haven’t heard from him since Friday night and were concerned.

“He was out in the neighborhood. It was uncommon not to see him. When he didn’t stir around Saturday, that prompted a phone call to check on him,” Anderson said.

Anderson said there appeared to have been a struggle inside of the home. He said police have many questions surrounding the incident.

“The fire department and detectives stated that the front and the back door was locked,” Anderson explained. “We are treating this as a homicide until further evidence comes along that points to something different.”

Right now, police say they have a little to go on.

“He was a father and he was a friend to some. It’s a tragedy. We are asking that if anyone has any information and would like to remain anonymous or to tell us directly, they can get in contact with us,” Anderson said.

If you have any information about the shooting death of William Earl Brookins, you are asked to call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS

