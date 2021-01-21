Sandra Roberts, affectionately known as SanSan, was born on October 21, 1942, and died on January 15, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband Jasper Julian Roberts and her mother Mary Alice Wainright. She is survived by her daughter Joy Roberts Favor and granddaughters Lauren Elizabeth Favor and Mary Roberts Favor; her sisters Jo Ann Huddleston ( Preston ) and Cora Smith (Randy); and loving nieces and nephews.

She attended Butler Elementary School and graduated Choctaw County High School. She earned Bachelor and Master’s Degrees from the University of West Alabama and taught at Butler Elementary. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Butler where she taught Sunday School Classes and chaired the Hospitality Committee.

Sandra was a devoted teacher for over 30 years. Throughout her career she was an active member of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International where she served as President.

Sandra especially enjoyed being with her family, growing and arranging flowers, going to the beach with her friends, and her daily devotion time studying God’s Word.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11:00 A.M. Friday January 22nd at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Butler -Family Life Center- PO Box 538, Butler, Al 36904.

