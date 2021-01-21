Advertisement

Teacher pay raise bill approved by Mississippi Senate

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that will give Mississippi teachers more money is one step closer to becoming signed to law. The teacher pay raise bill passed through the Mississippi Senate Thursday morning.

The bill now moves to the House for approval.

The proposed amount in Senate Bill 2001 is a $1,000 raise for teachers and teacher assistants. But those in their first three years in the classroom would get a slightly bigger bump of $1,110. That’s in an attempt to get the starting pay raised to $37,000.

The bill did not go into law in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many educators said pay is an issue that they’ve been raising for years, and they’re hoping the bill will make it through the full legislative process this session.

