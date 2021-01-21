WATCH: Ivey extends mask mandate to Mar. 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke at a Thursday morning news conference. She was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to give an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Watch HERE.

In her opening remarks, Ivey said she would work with the Biden administration for the benefit of all.

The current seven day average for COVID-19 cases in Alabama is 2,266 cases per day.

Ivey announced the mask mandate is being extended to Mar. 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.