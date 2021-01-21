Advertisement

WATCH: Ivey extends mask mandate to Mar. 5

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey(Source: WTVM)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke at a Thursday morning news conference. She was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to give an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Watch HERE.

In her opening remarks, Ivey said she would work with the Biden administration for the benefit of all.

The current seven day average for COVID-19 cases in Alabama is 2,266 cases per day.

Ivey announced the mask mandate is being extended to Mar. 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Collins, Miss.
Meridian police confiscate numerous pills after drug investigation
Man arrested after lengthy drug investigation
3400 block of Davis St.
Police investigate weekend shooting death in Meridian
The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday’s drawing are: 10-19-26-28-50 with a Mega Ball...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
Meridian girls basketball
Petal High forfeits Friday’s girls basketball game against Meridian High

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,290 new cases, 30 new deaths and 221...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,290 new cases reported Thursday
Police investigate weekend shooting death in Meridian
Police investigate weekend shooting death in Meridian
Locals chime in on Trump’s legacy
Locals chime in on Trump’s legacy
President Biden’s first 100 days in office
President Biden’s first 100 days in office