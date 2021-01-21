Advertisement

We are stuck in a pattern of wet weather

7-Day Forecast Jan 22-28
7-Day Forecast Jan 22-28(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope you guys are having a great Thursday! A steady rain will develop during our overnight hours, and patchy fog will be possible as well. Temperatures will drop into the low-50s on Friday morning. A steady rainfall will be possible until about sunrise, and after that we’ll see those rain showers gradually come to an end. We should be dry entirely by the late-afternoon on Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon look to climb into the upper-50s.

We’ll be dry on our Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-50s. Another storm system will develop heading into Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers are likely on our Sunday as a warm front lifts across the area. This will warm the air significantly heading into Monday. Morning lows on Monday look to be in the low-60s and afternoon highs look to be in the low-70s!

A cold front is set to move through on Monday, and it will bring rain and thunderstorms to our area. If conditions can align properly as the cold front moves through, an isolated severe storm will be possible. At this time, there is still a lot of uncertainty in regards to the instability and wind shear lining up properly, so it is still too early to pinpoint any specific threats.

We’ll have a dry day for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s. We’ll have yet again another storm system push through the area on Wednesday and bring scattered showers to our area. Severe weather is not expected at this time with this system. This disturbance will be out of here quickly and we will dry out in time for next Thursday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs around 60 degrees.

