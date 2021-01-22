Alabama names Bill O’Brien new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama football has a new offensive coordinator following Steve Sarkisian’s exit to take the head coaching job at Texas.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Bill O’Brien as the new member of the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Thursday.

O’Brien will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Tide.

“We are pleased and happy to be able to add Bill O’Brien to our coaching staff,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He has a wealth of experience as both an offensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL and college. Bill is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, an outstanding teacher and excellent recruiter. He will strengthen our coaching staff and give our players the best possible chance to be successful.”

O’Brien spent six-plus years as the head coach of the NFL’s Houston Texans where he compiled a 52-48 (.520) record with four AFC South titles, four playoff appearances and two appearances in the AFC Divisional Round.

“I am honored and excited to join Coach Saban’s staff at The University of Alabama,” O’Brien said. “I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this University and the success Coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best football players in the country, while helping to continue the success this program has enjoyed for many years.”

Prior to joining the Texans, O’Brien was named head coach at Penn State on Jan. 6, 2012. He spent two years leading the Nittany Lions program, posting a 15-9 overall record and a 10-6 mark in the Big Ten, while garnering national and conference coach-of-the-year awards.

Before his time in Happy Valley, O’Brien spent five years on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England, including calling offensive plays for three seasons and serving as the offensive coordinator in 2011. He coached in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI and was Tom Brady’s position coach during his 2010 MVP season.

UA said the financial terms of the contract remain subject to the approval by The Board of Trustees.

