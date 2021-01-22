City of Meridian Arrest Report January 22, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:04 AM on January 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 600 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:15 AM on January 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:23 AM on January 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:58 PM on January 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:41 PM on January 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 37th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.