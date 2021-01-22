Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 22, 2021

Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
NATALIE L COLE19861906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
BRIAN L ROBINSON1991505 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING

FELONY ARREST

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:04 AM on January 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 600 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:15 AM on January 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:23 AM on January 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:58 PM on January 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:41 PM on January 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 37th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

