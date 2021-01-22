COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,000 new cases reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,050 new cases, 45 new deaths and 201 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 261,167 as of January 21.

So far, 5,713 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1447 62 111 30 Kemper 800 20 45 9 Lauderdale 6067 192 427 94 Neshoba 3464 154 196 56 Newton 1973 46 86 15 Wayne 2084 32 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

