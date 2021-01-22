Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,000 new cases reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,050 new cases, 45 new deaths and 201...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,050 new cases, 45 new deaths and 201 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,050 new cases, 45 new deaths and 201 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 261,167 as of January 21.

So far, 5,713 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke14476211130
Kemper80020459
Lauderdale606719242794
Neshoba346415419656
Newton1973468615
Wayne2084326911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of four, Heather McCool is still missing.
Mother of four missing
The board voted to suspend three statewide policies on assessment and accountability for the...
Mississippi announces changes to grading, passing policies for 2020-21 school year
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 21, 2021
Rick Courtney.
Remembering Rick Courtney

Latest News

Mississippi is still looking for ways to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Mississippi’s vaccine demand exceeds supply
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April
Dave Chapelle speaks at Backstage at the Geffen Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled
Rory Miller is battling complications from COVID-19.
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed