COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,000 new cases reported Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,050 new cases, 45 new deaths and 201 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 261,167 as of January 21.
So far, 5,713 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.
Click here for county-by-county totals.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|1447
|62
|111
|30
|Kemper
|800
|20
|45
|9
|Lauderdale
|6067
|192
|427
|94
|Neshoba
|3464
|154
|196
|56
|Newton
|1973
|46
|86
|15
|Wayne
|2084
|32
|69
|11
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.