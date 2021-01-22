Advertisement

Crimenet 01_21_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. is trying to locate Jason A. Moon.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find Jason A. Moon.

Moon is a 46-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of being in possession of stolen property.

If you know where he can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 21, 2021

