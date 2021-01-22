Dry conditions in store for tomorrow!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a rain and fog filled day and we are seeing mostly cloudy skies tonight. It will be a great night to order in or make dinner with the family and temperatures will be in the lower 50′s and stay that way through the dinner time hours. We are still seeing a few isolated showers on the EMEPA live radar, but these will move out tonight and we will have partly cloudy skies tomorrow, bringing relief from the rain before more showers start firing up again on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s tonight because of thick clouds staying over east Mississippi and west Alabama, but these will slowly make their way south by morning. We will be in the upper 30′s to the mid 40′s when you are waking up tomorrow. It’ll be a great morning to go for a run or a walk to keep the new year’s resolutions alive.

Through the afternoon we will continue to see some clouds, but we won’t have any rain. The story changes for Sunday as more rain returns into the forecast and we will see more scattered showers. This will continue into the beginning of next week and we will see more rain and warmer temperatures.

Monday we will have thunderstorms and we will be in the lower 70′s for most of the day. We will get a glimpse of the sun once more on Tuesday and we will be in the mid 60′s but more rain follows by Wednesday, but these will be scattered showers. We will see less and less rain as the week progresses, but Monday will be our wettest day yet. Overnight we will be in the mid to upper 40′s and Sunday overnight we will be in the lower 60′s.

