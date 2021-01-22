Advertisement

“He’s a good leader” Senate confirms Lloyd Austin to lead the Pentagon by wide margin

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Senate confirmed a new Secretary of Defense Friday. General Lloyd Austin a native of Mobile, AL and raised in Thomasville, GA, takes his post as the nation’s top defense official during President Joe Biden’s first week in office. Austin had to jump a few hurdles on his way to becoming the first African American Defense Secretary.

“Decades of service, lot of experience, I think he’s a good leader,” said Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

Tuberville says Austin’s southern roots make him a good fit for the region.

“He really understands the south in terms of how important our military is,” said Tuberville.

The four-star general led US Central Command before retiring in 2016. Tuberville says he voted to confirm the West Point and Auburn University graduate despite having other objections to the Biden Administration’s agenda.

“We have to have somebody that’s experienced and really understands our military and he does that,” said Tuberville.

Before the final confirmation vote, both chambers of Congress passed a waiver allowing Austin to serve. Federal law says Defense Secretaries have to live as civilians for seven years before leading the Pentagon, a requirement Austin does not meet.

“I think you need to get somebody from a different perspective in that position and that’s why that rule was created,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN).

Burchett was one of 78 House members who objected to the waiver for Austin. Burchett says Austin has an admirable and extensive military background, but he says civilians are meant to serve in this role for a reason. Burchett fears endless wars will continue unless the rules are followed.

“American lives are too valuable and we need to get back from that,” said Burchett.

The final vote to confirm Austin in the Senate 93 to two. Five senators did not vote.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of four, Heather McCool is still missing.
Mother of four missing
The board voted to suspend three statewide policies on assessment and accountability for the...
Mississippi announces changes to grading, passing policies for 2020-21 school year
Rick Courtney.
Remembering Rick Courtney
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 21, 2021

Latest News

A bill that will give Mississippi teachers more money is one step closer to becoming signed to...
Teacher pay raise bill approved by Mississippi Senate
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Ivey extends mask mandate to Mar. 5
Philadelphia alderwoman, Cassie Henson, is asking the community to ‘come together’ to stop gun...
Philadelphia alderwoman, police host community meeting
House Bill 338 was introduced into the Mississippi Legislature.
Mississippi bill would find anyone who performs an abortion guilty of murder
The proposed amount in Senate Bill 2001 is a $1,000 raise for Mississippi teachers and teacher...
Teacher pay raise bill moves forward to Mississippi Senate